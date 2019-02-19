Trending Stories

Number of push-ups men can do in a row may indicate heart health
Study: High-carb, low-protein diets may extend lifespan
Gender transition hormone therapy may increase cardiovascular risk
Apple-, pear-shaped body determined by genetics, study says
Number of people with Parkinson's may double in 20 years, report says

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinians celebrate Valentine's Day

Latest News

Trump administration to cancel $929M for California high-speed rail project
New York co-workers win $437M in state's largest ever jackpot
Duke-UNC tickets reaching Super Bowl prices due to Zion Williamson
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien out at least three games
Virgin flight hits record 801 mph due to powerful jet stream
 
Back to Article
/