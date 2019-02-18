Trending Stories

Number of push-ups men can do in a row may indicate heart health
HPV unlikely to be spread by hands, researchers say
Study: Chemical in Roundup may increase cancer risk by 40 percent
Hip and knee replacements show high durability, study shows
FDA approves first customizable insulin pump

Photo Gallery

 
Balloons take flight at Al-Ula Balloon Festival in Saudi Arabia

Latest News

Former Maldives president jailed until end of money laundering trial
Crude futures rise as global politics is expected to affect supply
Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Smoking may hurt body's fight against skin cancer
Kim Jong Un could travel to Vietnam by train
 
Back to Article
/