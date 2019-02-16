Trending Stories

Post-menopausal women who drink diet soda have increased stroke risk
Study: Chemical in Roundup may increase cancer risk by 40 percent
Hip and knee replacements show high durability, study shows
More U.S. adults reporting chronic pain, study says
Irregular heartbeat triggers can easily be altered

Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing

Latest News

Uber sues New York City's capping of ride-hailing licenses
Swiss actor Bruno Ganz dies at 77
Netflix to release Chris Evans' 'Red Sea Diving Resort'
United States sends humanitarian aid to Venezuela
No casualties in St. Petersburg university building collapse
 
