Breast implants are causing more deadly breast cancer among women, according to a new report from the FDA. Photo courtesy of the FDA/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Breast implants are causing more deadly breast cancer among women, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"I know there are many choices of breast implants available to patients, including the size, implant fill and surface texture," Binita Ashar, who runs the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the Food and Drug Administration, said in a news release. "We want to provide patients with the most up-to-date information about the variety of breast implants available so that patients and providers can have thorough and thoughtful discussions weighing the benefits and risks of different products."

The agency announced that 457 women have been diagnosed with large cell lymphoma in the U.S. linked to breast implants. Additionally, nine people have died in the U.S. due to the implant-cancer link.

"For patients, we know the information regarding breast implants can be overwhelming, which is why we are committed to continuing our efforts to provide up-to-date publicly available resources to help understand the known benefits and risks of implants," Ashar said.

RELATED HPV linked to increased risk for cardiovascular disease

In December, Europe blocked French breast implant manufacturer Allergan from selling some of its popular products after concerns grew that they caused cancer.

After discussing the risk with French authorities, the FDA moved forward with its own warning on cancer risk from breast implants.

The FDA also sent letters to doctors and gynecologists Wednesday, asking them to learn more about large cell lymphoma and diagnose patients at risk.

In the past, the FDA has reported that one in five women will have breast implants removed within 10 years of implantation over concerns they will rupture.

"We encourage patients to review our website and read specific device labeling, including patient labeling information, for any product they may consider implanting. Choosing to obtain a breast implant is a very personal decision that patients and their providers should make based on individual needs and with the most complete information about products," Ashar said.