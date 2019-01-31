Trending Stories

Federal, state governments failed to prevent smoking, report says
Study: Nearly half of U.S. adults have cardiovascular disease
Extreme exercise not a threat to middle-aged hearts, study says
Vegan diets boost gut hormone that helps weight loss, study says
Study suggests benefits to 'recycling' your own blood for surgery

Photo Gallery

 
Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

Border wall threatens nature tourism industry in South Texas
Uber suspends service in Barcelona after new restrictions
Kendall Coyne Schofield defends Pierre McGuire after 'mansplaining'
U.S., China reach soybean deal; no plan to extend tariff deadline
Wisconsin firefighter covered in ice after battling fire
 
Back to Article
/