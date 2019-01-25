Trending Stories

Scientists uncover link between gum disease, Alzheimer's disease
Lithium may increase risk for kidney failure, study says
PSA screenings reduce prostate cancer death by 30 percent, study says
Scientists may be able to restore Alzheimer's disease memory loss
FDA, e-cigarette firms grapple with how to restrict kids' vaping

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

'Boondock Saints' reunion planned on 'Ride with Norman Reedus'
Anne Hathaway on 'Princess Diaries 3': 'We're working on it'
Sightings suggest rare angel sharks are living off the coast of Wales
China to host meeting of 'nuclear five'
U.S. Navy veteran held in Iran over private lawsuit
 
Back to Article
/