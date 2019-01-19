Trending Stories

Common gut bacteria blocks effects of Parkinson's drugs, study says
Three-quarters of doctors feel burnout, experts call it a public health crisis
Heavy marketing of opioid drugs linked to overdose deaths
Scientists use stem cells to grow functional blood vessels
Study: Soft drinks, exercise, hot temps increase risk for kidney disease

Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

FDA: Irbesartan lots recalled over likely carcinogen
Ex-U.S. figure skating champion John Coughlin dies
Trump visits Dover Air Force Base to meet families of Americans killed in Syria
U.S. airstrike hits al-Shabab in Somalia
Mohamed Salah scores twice, Liverpool escapes Crystal Palace
 
