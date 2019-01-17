Trending Stories

Fecal transplant effective against ulcerative colitis, study says
Schizophrenia may be linked to a genetic mutation in childhood
Smoking speeds up aging, study shows
Exercise cuts mortality risk for people with type 2 diabetes, report says
Legionnaires' disease lingers in shower, other home water sources, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

Sikorsky awarded $7M for King Stallion helicopter software, support
Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII
Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps on Marc Gasol's back for big dunk
Gymboree files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will close 800 stores
Celtics' Kyrie Irving ices Raptors with trey from parking lot
 
Back to Article
/