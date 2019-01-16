Trending Stories

Fecal transplant effective against ulcerative colitis, study says
Study: Less than six hours sleep per night increases risk for heart disease
Exercise cuts mortality risk for people with type 2 diabetes, report says
Black teens see twice the junk food ads as white teens, study says
More doctors, white people in region linked to lower skin cancer survival

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

LaMelo Ball drains half-court shot in front of Michigan State's Tom Izzo
U.N.: Violence in Democratic Republic of Congo killed 900 over 3 days
Smoking speeds up aging, study shows
Physicists replicate earliest days of the universe in super-chilled helium
Lakers' LeBron James to miss at least two more games
 
Back to Article
/