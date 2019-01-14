Trending Stories

Mom-to-be's flu can harm her unborn baby
Daily vitamin D could be a lifesaver for some COPD patients
Dental floss elevates levels of PFAS in humans, study says
Study: Changes to flu vaccine supply chain could save thousands of lives
Total fertility rate in the U.S. lowest since 1978

Photo Gallery

 
Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

Hugh Grant asks for help after car thief steals script
Lady Gaga says goodbye to dying horse: 'I am so very sad'
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez lead Barcelona over Eibar
Poland mayor dies after stabbing on stage at fundraiser
Predators' Filip Forsberg goes between legs for insane goal
 
Back to Article
/