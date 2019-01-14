Trending Stories

Mom-to-be's flu can harm her unborn baby
Daily vitamin D could be a lifesaver for some COPD patients
Dental floss elevates levels of PFAS in humans, study says
Opioid overdoses top motor vehicle crashes as cause of preventable death
Study: Changes to flu vaccine supply chain could save thousands of lives

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

Defenseman Josh Gorges retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Israel to search Hungary's Danube for Holocaust victims
'DNA origami' provides measuring tool to show antibody effectiveness
Navy plans to deploy three littoral combat ships by this fall
Even short-lived insects become elderly
 
Back to Article
/