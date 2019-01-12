Trending Stories

Dental floss elevates levels of PFAS in humans, study says
New Ebola vaccine effective in trials with primates, ferrets
Total fertility rate in the U.S. lowest since 1978
CDC: More than six million people have had flu this season
Women with IBD may be at higher risk for mental illness

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

Russian space telescope Spektr-R stops responding
Screaming Yasiel Puig has a blast racing golf cart in Hawaii
Reports: Steve Buscemi's wife, artist Jo Andres, dies at 65
Shutdown is longest in U.S. history; Congress leaves D.C.
Pacers' Victor Oladipo clowns Knicks with furious finish
 
Back to Article
/