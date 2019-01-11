Trending Stories

CDC: Fatal drug overdoses soaring among middle-aged women
Dental floss elevates levels of PFAS in humans, study says
Total fertility rate in the U.S. lowest since 1978
Exercise may help increase cancer patient's chance for survival, study says
Common heart, diabetes drugs may help ease mental illness

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

Canada seeks to add 1M immigrants by 2021
Raytheon contracted for additional upgrades to AMRAAMs
Psy's 'Daddy' video passes 400M views on YouTube
Costco selling 27-pound bucket of mac & cheese
At least 400 military personnel deployed to stop violence in Brazil
 
Back to Article
/