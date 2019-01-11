Trending Stories

CDC: Fatal drug overdoses soaring among middle-aged women
Dental floss elevates levels of PFAS in humans, study says
Total fertility rate in the U.S. lowest since 1978
Exercise may help increase cancer patient's chance for survival, study says
People may choose food based on how its displayed

Photo Gallery

 
Children of the Central American migrant caravan

Latest News

Wild monkeys do high wire act in Japan
Google owner Alphabet sued by shareholder over misconduct claims
Tarek El Moussa is 'happy' about Christina's new marriage
Venezuela rejects OAS resolution, asks Peru to better protect embassy
Blue-flecked teeth suggest Medieval women illustrated religious texts
 
Back to Article
/