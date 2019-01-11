Trending Stories

Dental floss elevates levels of PFAS in humans, study says
New Ebola vaccine effective in trials with primates, ferrets
CDC: Fatal drug overdoses soaring among middle-aged women
Total fertility rate in the U.S. lowest since 1978
Exercise may help increase cancer patient's chance for survival, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival

Latest News

New York Yankees sign D.J. LeMahieu for $24M
Black people more likely to die from asthma than any other race
Cat rescued from commercial rat trap
Skull scans reveal how prehistoric dogs caught dinner
Trump administration removes last migrant child from Tornillo facility
 
Back to Article
/