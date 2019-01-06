Trending Stories

Study: No evidence no-calorie sweeteners help weight loss
Using epilepsy drug valproate during pregnancy tied to kid's ADHD
PTSD drug may increase nightmares, insomnia, suicide risk
Study: Seniors with hearing loss have high risk of depression
Gut immune cells reduce multiple sclerosis inflammation in study

Photo Gallery

 
Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Latest News

Craig Johnson says next Longmire book is due out in September
Wendy Williams to return to her talk show on Jan. 14
Dozens killed in Afghan gold mine collapse
White House and congressional staffers to meet again on border wall
Man charged with murder of Jazmine Barnes in Houston
 
