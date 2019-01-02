Trending Stories

Ancient Aztec 'superfood' could lower blood pressure, study says
Cancer drug extends life expectancy in clinical trials for patients with lung cancer
FDA warns of antibiotics tied to deadly heart vessel tears
Pharmaceutical companies start new year with price hike
EU study finds potency of cannabis has increased

Latest News

Urns full of human ashes wash up on Netherlands beaches
Daryl Dragon of Captain and Tennille dead at 76
Jessica Chastain, Sam Rockwell to serve as Golden Globe presenters
Poll: Americans hopeful for business, worried about peace in 2019
Carrie Ann Inaba named permanent co-host of 'The Talk'
 
