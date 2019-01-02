Trending Stories

Ancient Aztec 'superfood' could lower blood pressure, study says
EU study finds potency of cannabis has increased
Cancer drug extends life expectancy in clinical trials for patients with lung cancer
FDA warns of antibiotics tied to deadly heart vessel tears
PTSD drug may increase nightmares, insomnia, suicide risk

Photo Gallery

 
Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

Latest News

Ex-NBA coach Blatt takes shot at Stephen A. over Mavs' Doncic
Bob Einstein, creator of Super Dave character, dead at 76
Researchers home in on better treatment options for adults with autism
Researchers develop two methods to treat seizures in Dravet syndrome
Ultima Thule is first contact binary to be explored by a spacecraft
 
Back to Article
/