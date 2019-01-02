A recall has been issued by the FDA for a form of Valsartan for the sixth time because of concerns it has been contaminated by a carcinogenic substance. Photo by ronstik/Shutterstock

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A voluntary recall has been issued for a blood pressure medication due to concerns it contains small amounts of carcinogens called N-nitrosodiethylamine, or NDEA, which can cause cancer.

The latest recall, issued Monday, includes 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP -- although the FDA said people "should continue taking their medication."

"The risk of harm to the patient's health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately with any alternative," the FDA said in the recall. "Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication."

The carcinogen is produced by several companies and has contaminated six blood pressure medications since November. All of them have since been recalled.

A December recall included 104 lots of three medicines: valsartan tablets, combination tablets with the drugs valsartan and amlodipine, and combination tablets with valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide.

The recall notice cautions anyone who's taken the drug to call a doctor but to continue taking the tablets until they find a substitute.