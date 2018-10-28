Trending Stories

In Massachusetts, nearly 5 percent of people over 11 abuse opioids
New vaginal ring to prevent HIV, pregnancy safe in study
Moss-like plant may help with pain more than medical marijuana
Paid leave mainly boosts breastfeeding rates for affluent moms
New epilepsy warning device detects severe nighttime seizures

Photo Gallery

 
South Korean President Moon makes state visit to Paris

Latest News

Leicester City FC owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach Ty Lue after 0-6 start
'Halloween' tops the North American box office for 2nd weekend
11 slain in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting identified
Jessica Williams to star in Hulu's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' series
 
