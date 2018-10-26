Trending Stories

One in ten frequent pot users experience withdrawal symptoms
FDA approves first new flu drug in 20 years
ACE inhibitors linked to increased risk for lung cancer
Compound from Rhodiola plant improved memory in mice in study
Study: Antibiotics trigger bowel disease but fiber minimizes effects

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

NFL fires referee for poor performance
Alan Tudyk to voice Joker in 'Harley Quinn' animated series
Fantasy Football: Texans fear Will Fuller has torn ACL
China, Japan agree to push for Korean denuclearization
Kris Jenner supports Kanye West: I'm 'there to help'
 
