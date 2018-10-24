Trending Stories

Microplastics found in feces of all participants of small study
One in ten frequent pot users experience withdrawal symptoms
Brisk walks may decrease need for replacement of arthritic knees
Study: Gut bacteria nearly recovers after antibiotics regimen
FDA too quick to call BPA chemical safe, health experts say

Photo Gallery

 
South Korean President Moon makes state visit to Paris

Latest News

Florida sanctuary's escaped monkey captured safely
Escaped rhea bird surprises golfers on British course
Whole-brain radiation procedure preserves cognitive function in trial
Mexico eyes legalizing marijuana to control violence
Man helps venomous cobra cross busy road
 
Back to Article
/