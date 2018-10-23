Trending Stories

Gum disease could make blood pressure problems worse
First esophagus grown from stem cells transplanted into mice
Machine learning may help identify ideal dementia treatments
Opting for organic foods may reduce risk for some cancers
Common genetic link found in lung conditions, study finds

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Bindi Irwin on Chandler Powell: 'I found my person in life'
Colonna's Shipyard tapped for services on Spearhead overhaul
Cardi B calls daughter 'present from god' in ASMR video
Study: Lavender's smell, not absorption in lungs, relaxes mice
University of Utah student slain on campus; ex-boyfriend found dead
 
