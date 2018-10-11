Trending Stories

Researchers develop injectable implant to prevent, detect HIV
Therapy dogs can spread MRSA, but antibacterials may reduce risk
A-fib linked to increased odds for dementia
DNA vaccine shows promising, long-term results against Ebola virus
Intermittent fasting may help reverse type 2 diabetes

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

OPEC: Venezuelan, Iranian monthly oil production down in September
Usher announces midnight release for surprise album
Squirrel invades London Assembly during meeting
'Ghost imaging' could make greenhouse gas analysis more precise
Gov't study: 'Nearly all' U.S. weapons systems vulnerable to attack
 
Back to Article
/