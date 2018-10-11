Trending Stories

Researchers develop injectable implant to prevent, detect HIV
A-fib linked to increased odds for dementia
Therapy dogs can spread MRSA, but antibacterials may reduce risk
DNA vaccine shows promising, long-term results against Ebola virus
Eczema drug restores alopecia patient's hair growth

Latest News

Democrats agree to confirm 15 of Trump's judicial picks to have time to go campaign
Ex-NASA contractor pleads guilty to hacking women's accounts to get nude photos
Britain loosens restrictions on medical marijuana
Spain crushes Wales 4-1 in friendly
Rams CB Marcus Peters says he's '100 percent'
 
