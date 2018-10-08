Trending Stories

FDA approves first user-fitted hearing aid
Getting your medical records might not be easy
'Broken heart syndrome' warrants careful monitoring
Drowsy driving as risky as drunken driving
Half of antibiotics given without diagnosis of infection

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Non-fatal injuries cost about $1.8T in United States
Report: Kim Jong Un offered 'no comment' on Japan abduction issue
Apple Watches down under struggle with switch to daylight saving time
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez shanks penalty vs. Liverpool
UN climate report calls for immediate action to curb global warming
 
Back to Article
/