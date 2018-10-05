Trending Stories

Sexual assault has long-term mental, physical impact
Vitamin D supplements not effective against osteoporosis in older adults
Amount men sleep may affect risk for stroke, study says
DNA tool can assess disease risk by predicting person's height
Heart transplant outcome linked to gut bacteria, study finds

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

'Idiocracy,' 'nothingburger,' 'Spielbergian' among 1,400 new dictionary entries
Oblivious man had $1M lottery ticket for four months
India's currency falls to new low as central bank leaves interest rates alone
'Harry Potter' stars Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe reunite in New York
Brain organizes forgettable, indelible memories during sleep
 
Back to Article
/