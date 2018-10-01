Trending Stories

Review highlights danger of lawn mowers
Study examines ways U.S. teens use marijuana
Well-being for MS patients increases with age, study says
Study: Getting 'hangry' part of natural response to low blood sugar
WHO: Alcohol a factor in one in 20 deaths worldwide

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Sia gives Maddie Ziegler a car on her 16th birthday
Humans delayed the formation of the Sahara desert by half a millennium
NIH, Department of Defense to develop limb loss database
German police arrest 6 'neo-Nazis' over suspected terror plot
Ciara worked out 3 times a day after daughter's birth
 
Back to Article
/