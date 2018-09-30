Some 85 percent of the lawn mower injuries surveyed happened to men. File Photo by miroslav110/Shutterstock.com

A new review of 51,000 lawn mower injuries between 2006 and 2013 found that 85 percent of the injuries were to men. Moreover, children up to age 4 were six times more likely to have a foot or toe or lower extremity injury and nearly two times more likely to have an amputation than those aged 15 and older.

Older teens and adults were more than eight times more likely to have an injury to a hand or arm.

"Despite consumer education programs and warning labels, lawn mower injuries in the United States remain a serious public health concern," said senior study author Dr. Deborah Schwengel, an assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Young children are more likely to get injured by running into the yard while a family member is using a mower or getting their foot trapped in the mower while sitting in the lap of someone running the mower, the researchers noted.

Most teens and adults are hurt when they stick their hands in the mower to clear debris, Schwengel's team found.

The researchers weren't able to tell which types of mowers were the most dangerous.

For the study, researchers used data from the U.S. Nationwide Emergency Department Sample, the largest emergency department database in the country.

Most of the injuries were cuts (47 percent), fractures (22 percent) and amputations (22 percent). Most were to the wrist or hand (65 percent) and foot or toe (20 percent).

Thirty-eight percent of the injuries occurred in the South. Most injuries (66 percent) occurred on weekdays. Most (82 percent) happened between April and September.

Costs to treat these injuries in emergency rooms averaged $2,500, and nearly $37,000 when patients were admitted to the hospital, the researchers estimated.

"Understanding what types of injuries occur in certain groups should help engineers design safer lawn mowers and policymakers create more appropriate prevention policies," Schwengel said in a Hopkins news release.

A better lawn mower design that could prevent injury, for example, would be one that automatically stops the mower when human flesh is detected near the blades, the researchers said.

The report was published in the September issue of Public Health Reports.

