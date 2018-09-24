Trending Stories

Regular bedtime may be a key to better health
Researchers ID compounds that could help stop malaria
Squeezing pimples could make acne worse
WHO: Alcohol a factor in one in 20 deaths worldwide
Study: Fewer U.S. teens having sex, most using birth control

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

Italy strengthens laws on deporting migrants
Catelynn Lowell posts sonogram: 'Can't wait to meet you'
American Ordinance to supply artillery ammunition to Austria, Lebanon
J. K. Rowling teases 'Fantastic Beasts 2' on 'Today'
Wandering lion tranquilized on South African highway
 
Back to Article
/