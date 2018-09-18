Trending Stories

Picky eating may mask larger issues for children
Meth-relapse prevention compound may be effective for opioid users
Activity may lead to faster recovery from brain damage, stroke
Study: Caffeine may lower risk of death from kidney disease
One-third of high school e-cig users vape marijuana

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Emmy red carpet

Latest News

Senate passes $854B spending bill to avoid shutdown
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' live-action reboot coming to Netflix
Watch live: Trump welcomes Polish president to White House
GOT7's 'Present: You' tops iTunes charts
Michael Jordan donates $2M to Hurricane Florence victims
 
Back to Article
/