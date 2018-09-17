Trending Stories

Picky eating may mask larger issues for children
Study: Hospitals may overprescribe blood pressure meds
Study ties household chemicals to kidney harm
Meth-relapse prevention compound may be effective for opioid users
Study: Low-dose aspirin doesn't extend healthy living in older people

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

Latest News

Study: Nanoparticle therapy restores prostate cancer's tumor suppressor
New England Patriots acquire Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon
4.7 billion birds leave U.S. to winter in the tropics each fall
Marvel Comics miniseries to star Black Panther foe Killmonger
Shrinking is a key evolutionary strategy for mammals
 
Back to Article
/