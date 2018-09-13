Trending Stories

Obesity tops 35 percent in 7 U.S. states
More than 1 in 5 college students so stressed they considered suicide
Unknown levels of banned supplement in weight-loss products raises concerns
ADHD linked to increased risk for early Parkinson's disease
Home monitoring works for patients with high blood pressure

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

Latest News

Cell-killing ability of viruses shows promise for cancer treatment
'Orphan Black' alum Tatiana Maslany to make Broadway debut in 'Network'
Copper nanoparticles, green laser light cost beneficial in circuitry printing
Tourist helps sloth cross road in Costa Rica
Exploding lighter launches cup of noodles at store
 
Back to Article
/