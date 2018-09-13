Trending Stories

Obesity tops 35 percent in 7 U.S. states
More than 1 in 5 college students so stressed they considered suicide
Unknown levels of banned supplement in weight-loss products raises concerns
ADHD linked to increased risk for early Parkinson's disease
Home monitoring works for patients with high blood pressure

Photo Gallery

 
Performance of 'Water Margin' in China

Latest News

Congress seeks to avert shutdown with spending package
John Legend named coach for Season 16 of 'The Voice'
Cell-killing ability of viruses shows promise for cancer treatment
'Orphan Black' alum Tatiana Maslany to make Broadway debut in 'Network'
Copper nanoparticles, green laser light cost beneficial in circuitry printing
 
Back to Article
/