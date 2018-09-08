Trending Stories

Study: Exercise has no effect on the timing of menopause
One-dose flu drug shows promise in trials
Stigma an additional burden for many with psoriasis
Sleep apnea often missed in black Americans, study says
All children should receive flu vaccine ASAP, doctors advise

Photo Gallery

 
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Israel

Latest News

Rapper Mac Miller remembered as a 'hugely gifted and inspiring artist'
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018
On This Day: Sen. Huey P. Long fatally shot
Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: Pink, Bernie Sanders
U.S. Open 2018: Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro advance to final
 
Back to Article
/