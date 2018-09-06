The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, caused 2.2 million preventable hospitalizations and 415,000 deaths in 2016. Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, caused 2.2 million preventable hospitalizations and 415,000 deaths in 2016, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, these incidents resulted in $32.7 billion in costs, the CDC reported in its Vital Signs report Thursday.

Each day, more than 1,000 people die from heart attacks, strokes, heart failure and other related conditions

"Adults can seize the day using daily opportunities to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke," Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy Director of CDC, said in a press release. "Many of these cardiovascular events are happening to middle-aged adults -- who we wouldn't normally consider to be at risk. Most of these events can be prevented through daily actions to help lower risk and better manage medical conditions."

Among adults 35-64, there were more than 775,000 hospitalizations and 75,000 deaths.

Men and non-Hispanic blacks had the highest rates.

For each 100,000 men, there were 989.6 hospitalizations and 172.3 deaths. And among non-Hispanic blacks, there were 211.6 deaths per 100,000.

Among women, it was 725.1 hospitalizations and 143.0 deaths per 100,000.

In addition the death rate increased with age.

Broken down by state, heart-related and preventable emergency room rates ranged from 56.4 in Connecticut to 274.8 per 100,000 in Kentucky. Hospitalizations were the lowest in Wyoming at 484.0 and the highest in the District of Columbia at 1670.3. In Vermont, mortality was the lowest at 111.2 and the highest in Mississippi with 267.3.

The CDC noted that if these life-changing events are reduced by 6 percent, 1 million cardiac events could be prevented by 2022. This is known as the Million Hearts initiative.

"The solution for this national crisis does not depend on a brilliant new discovery or a breakthrough in science," Dr. Janet Wright, M.D., a board certified cardiologist and executive director of the CDC's Million Hearts, said "The solution already lies deep within every person, community, and healthcare setting across America. Small changes -- the right changes, sustained over time -- can produce huge improvements in cardiovascular health."

The report noted specific steps not being taken: 9 million American adults are not yet taking aspirin as recommended, 40 million adults with high blood pressure aren't under safe control, 39 million can be helped by managing cholesterol.

In addition, 54 million adults are smokers -- of which most want to kick the habit. And 71 million adults aren't physically active.

Data were compiled from emergency department visits and hospitalizations using Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project databases. Deaths were identified using National Vital Statistics System data.