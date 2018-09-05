Trending Stories

Undescended testes tied to higher cancer risk, infertility
Acne vaccine successful in rodents, human skin samples
All children should receive flu vaccine ASAP, doctors advise
Opium poppy genome research may aid painkiller production
Study: Ten-year dementia risk estimates may help with early prevention

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Venice Film Festival

Latest News

Mets' Todd Frazier tricks umpire into catch call by using different baseball
Amanda Bynes reunites with 'Hairspray' producer Neil Meron
Florida hunters bag 750-pound alligator
Will Smith has 'Fresh Prince' reunion with Alfonso Ribeiro
Lockheed to repair, overhaul stealth bomber countermeasure systems
 
Back to Article
/