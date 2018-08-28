Trending Stories

Study: Diabetes drug also may reduce heart disease risk
Prescription drug combos may be dangerous for kids, study says
Drug reduces hospitalization, death from progressive form of heart failure
Men who sleep less than 5 hours per night at double the risk for heart trouble
Weight loss drug does not increase heart health risks, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo

Latest News

Jenelle Evans says she's had PTSD since road rage incident
Scientists observe decay of Higgs boson particle into two bottom quarks
Oil market gets slight boost from North American trade
Michael Conforto hits New York Mets' longest homer since 2015
Jon Gosselin sends daughter Hannah off to school: 'New beginnings'
 
Back to Article
/