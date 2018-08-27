Trending Stories

Researchers link high blood pressure to cool indoor temps
Government efforts to curb opioid prescriptions may have backfired
Kids with autism learn, grow with the 'social robot'
Drug reduces hospitalization, death from progressive form of heart failure
Baby's immune system ramps up right after birth, study finds

Photo Gallery

 
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo

Latest News

Rangers searching for bear with canister stuck on its head
Thousands sign petition for 17-year-old girl allegedly raped, tattooed in Morocco
Study: Diabetes drug also may reduce heart disease risk
Fergie, Josh Duhamel reunite at son Axl's birthday party
Trump announces 'very good' NAFTA deal with Mexico
 
Back to Article
/