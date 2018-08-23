Children's medicines recalled for microbial contamination risk

Thirty-two of King Bio Inc. children's and infant medicine products have been voluntarily recalled because of possible contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced. Photo by Jjustas/Shutterstock

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- King Bio Inc. has voluntarily recalled 32 of its children's and infant medicine products, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The medicines treat attention and learning slowness, chicken pox, appetite and weight problems, cough, fever, growth and development issues, newborn skin conditions, nosebleed, throat conditions, ear conditions, teething, colic, stomach aches, flu, stress and anxiety, sleeplessness, bed wetting and candida fungal infections.

The federal agency said in a release Wednesday that a "small percentage" of medicines produced between August 2017 and April 2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination.

Despite no reported illness, the company "out of an abundance of caution" is recalling the products, according to the agency.

Drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections, including life threatening to certain individuals, the FDA said.

The FDA has asked that adverse reactions or quality problems with the products be reported to the agency's MedWatch voluntary reporting program. Consumers should also contact King Bio to make arrangements to return the recalled products, the agency said.

King Bio, a homeopathic pharmaceutical company, is based in Asheville, N.C. Its founder, Dr. Frank King, "was inspired to find the root causes of illness and empower the whole person" 25 years ago, according to its website.

The sells products under its own name and under other company labels.