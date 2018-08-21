Trending Stories

Study: Drinking milk at breakfast better manages blood glucose
AHA: 'Bad' cholesterol can be deadly in otherwise healthy people
Study: U.S. political climate frightening for teens
CDC: Most new mothers start out breastfeeding
Study: Light-activated oxygen kills infections, disease

Photo Gallery

 
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo

Latest News

Archaeologists uncover ancient monumental cemetery in Kenya
Asia Argento denies sexual assault allegations
Study: Genital warts may increase HIV transmission risk
Disney alum Garrett Clayton comes out as gay
Charges dropped against former police chief in 1989 disaster
 
Back to Article
/