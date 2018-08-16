Trending Stories

FDA approves first consumer app for contraceptive use
Study: Chemicals in some vegetables prevent cancer in mice
Three-in-one pill lowers blood pressure significantly, study says
Tactile sensations make amputees feel like prosthetic limbs are their own
Artificial placenta model created with 3D printing

Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Cardi B to open 2018 MTV VMAs with a performance
China delegation will visit U.S. to address trade war
Marlins, Braves clear benches after Jose Urena hits Ronald Acuna Jr. with pitch
Wallaby on the loose after escape from British zoo
L3 awarded contract modification for F-16A/B Block 20 Training Center
 
