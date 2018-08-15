Trending Stories

Three-in-one pill lowers blood pressure significantly, study says
Early onset type 1 diabetes linked to heart disease, shorter life
Tactile sensations make amputees feel like prosthetic limbs are their own
Artificial placenta model created with 3D printing
Study: Cetuximab, radiation inferior to standard HPV throat cancer treatment

Photo Gallery

 
Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship

Latest News

California man scratches lotto tickets until he wins $750,000
Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane claim to be Russian royalty in 'Romanoffs' teaser
Half of cardio patients have multiple diseases, Australian study says
Police probe video of 'Superman' motorcyclist in Texas
JetBlue again leads J.D. Power survey of frequent-flier programs
 
Back to Article
/