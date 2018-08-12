Trending Stories

Prescription coupons, rebates may drive up prices in long run
Study: Glaucoma may be autoimmune disorder
Study: Control, exercise makes seniors feel, act younger
Research: Phone presence can hurt experience of dining out
Experimental video game may improve empathy in children

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Four Jordanian security officers killed in raid after attack
Parker Solar Probe heads toward sun after morning liftoff
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown
On This Day: Car kills Heather Heyer at Charlottesville, Va., protest
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018
 
Back to Article
/