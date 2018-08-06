Trending Stories

New blood test may spot heart attack faster than current standard
Study: Too much screen time increases obesity risk for children
Better sleep during pregnancy may cut odds of preemie birth
Study: Baby talk helps language development
Study links persistent hiccups to other health conditions

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Crocodile relocated from railway bridge
SeaWorld sees attendance jump after financial woes
Bobcats drink from Arizona woman's backyard pool
Motorcyclist balances glass-top table behind him
Canadian telescope picks up mysterious, low-frequency fast radio burst
 
Back to Article
/