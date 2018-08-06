Trending Stories

Better sleep during pregnancy may cut odds of preemie birth
Study: Too much screen time increases obesity risk for children
Study: Baby talk helps language development
Study links persistent hiccups to other health conditions
Naked mole-rats may help scientists understand human longevity

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Latest News

Canadian telescope picks up mysterious, low-frequency fast radio burst
CBS looking to 'figure out a way' to revive 'Code Black'
Escaped python eats pigeon at side of London road
Raytheon to open new radar testing plant
State Department approves Black Hawk helicopter sale for Latvia
 
Back to Article
/