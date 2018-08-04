Trending Stories

Naked mole-rats may help scientists understand human longevity
Researchers link repetitive head injuries, Parkinson's disease
'Moderate' drinking may be a brain buffer
New drug to treat cancer puts cells to sleep permanently
Study links persistent hiccups to other health conditions

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

Berkshire Hathaway now has nearly $50B stake in Apple
Michael Jordan backs LeBron James after Donald Trump insult
Wells Fargo mistake could have led to 400 foreclosures
SEC drops probe over Exxon accounting practices
Pompeo addresses reports of Russia violating N. Korea sanctions
 
