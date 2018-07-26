Home / Health News

Magnetic system approved by FDA for guiding lymph biopsies

By HealthDay News  |  July 26, 2018 at 3:14 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

THURSDAY, July 26, 2018 -- A magnetic system for guiding lymph node biopsies in certain people with breast cancer has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Sentimag System uses magnetic detection during a sentinel lymph node biopsy to identify certain lymph nodes for removal, the agency said in a news release.

"Sentinel lymph node biopsies are crucial for determining whether a patient's breast cancer has spread and helping the provider determine the most appropriate course of treatment," said Dr. Binita Ashar, director of the agency's Division of Surgical Devices. "This magnetic system we're approving today will offer patients undergoing mastectomy an option for their sentinel lymph biopsy procedure that does not require the injection of radioactive materials."

Sentinel lymph nodes are the first lymph nodes to which cancer cells are most likely to spread from a primary tumor, the FDA said. Determining whether the cancer has spread from a primary tumor may help doctors devise a treatment plan.

In clinical testing, about 98 percent of patients had the same detection rate with the Sentimag System versus the control method of injecting patients with radioactive dye, the agency said.

The most common side effects of the Sentimag System included breast discoloration, a heart disorder known as bradycardia and an allergic reaction to the magnetic materials.

The new device should not be used on people who are sensitive to magnetic materials, who have "iron overload" disease or who have a metal implant in the chest or nearby areas, the FDA said.

In some cases, use of the device could affect the results of future magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, the agency warned.

The device is produced by Endomagnetics, based in the United Kingdom.

More information

Visit the FDA to learn more.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Green spaces are a mental balm for city dwellers Green spaces are a mental balm for city dwellers
Researchers find way to unblock aging brain vessels, improve memory Researchers find way to unblock aging brain vessels, improve memory
New method screens hundreds of chemicals in blood simultaneously New method screens hundreds of chemicals in blood simultaneously
Study: Few young women with PID tested for HIV, syphilis Study: Few young women with PID tested for HIV, syphilis
Study: People with cat-borne parasite more likely to be business-oriented Study: People with cat-borne parasite more likely to be business-oriented
Photos