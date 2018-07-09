Researchers: Clot-busting drugs prevent thousands of strokes per year

July 9 (UPI) -- A new report shows clot-busting drugs can prevent thousands of strokes per year, as researchers found thousands were prevented in England in one year alone using the medications.

With irregular heartbeat -- called atrial fibrillation -- resulting in a five-fold increased risk of a stroke, researchers at the University of Leeds found the drugs can significantly reduce the odds of having one.

Their findings, calculated using data from national databases, reveal the blood thinners prevented about 4,000 strokes in England from 2015 to 2016, were published this month in the European Heart Journal

"The increased use of anticoagulants in patients with AF and the fall in the expected number of strokes is a major success story -- but much more needs to be done," Dr. Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said in a press release. "There are still half a million people in the UK with 'silent' AF, who have no idea they're at risk of having a stroke."

According to Samani, AF is easy to spot.

"Often all it takes is a simple pulse check," Samarni said. "A normal heart beat will feel regular, but if you find yours is irregular or random, go and see your GP. It could save your life."

A blood clot can form when the irregular rhythm causes blood to pool in the heart. When the clot travels to the brain, it can block the blood supply, causing a stroke.

"Sudden strokes in people who have AF are unnecessarily common," said study supervisor Dr. Chris Gale, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Leeds. "The risk of AF rises dramatically with age. Our aging population makes it clear that without intervention, cases of AF and associated strokes are only going to increase."

Since 2009, the number of people with AF being treated with anticoagulants had more than doubled, but researchers say efforts by the U.K.'s National Health Service to educate patients and doctors about the benefits of anticoagulation, changes to guidelines and new types of anticoagulant drugs have help drive the rate of AF-related stroke down.

The new drugs are a convenient alternative to warfarin, which requires consistent monitoring and an added risk of major bleeding.

The researchers examined data for 375,310 patients collected between 2006 and 2016 who had been diagnosed with AF, whether they had been given anticoagulants or clot-busting drugs and the number of strokes among them.

The researchers estimate if anticoagulants remained at 2009 levels, there would have been around 4,000 more strokes in patients with AF in England in 2015-16.