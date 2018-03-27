Study: Bathtub toys harbor bacteria, fungal species

March 27 (UPI) -- The rubber ducky, those yellow bath-time toys used to entertain kids, contained high numbers of bacteria and fungal species in toys examined as part of a study in Switzerland.

The high temperatures and increased humidity of bathrooms have long been suspected of promoting biofilm formation and growth. In 2011, the potential chemical risks of bath toys were documented in the book Slow death by rubber duck: The Secret Danger of Everyday Things, in which two Canadian environmental activists ingested and inhaled things that are part of our everyday lives.

But researchers with the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, ETH Zurich and the University of Illinois set out to find what those toys contained and they published their findings Tuesday in Nature's Biofilms and Microbiomes journal.

"Moldy bath toys are widely discussed in online forums and blogs, but they have received little scientific attention to date," Frederik Hammes, a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology in Dubendorf, Switzerland, said in a press release.

The researchers examined 19 used bath toys they collected from five Swiss households and six bath toys used in an adult-only household for 11 weeks.

In what they call "unappetizing" findings, the researchers cut open the toys and found between 5 million and 75 million cells per square centimeter in biofilms inside of them.

Fungal species were detected in almost 60 percent of the real bath toys and in all the dirty-water control toys. Potentially pathogenic bacteria were also identified in 80 percent of all the toys studied, including Legionella and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is often linked to hospital-acquired infections.

Because tap water has low nutrient concentrations, it doesn't typically promote microbial growth.

But the plastic materials, which are often low-quality polymers, release substantial amounts of organic carbon compounds, according to the researchers. During bathing other key nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, as well as additional bacteria, are contributed by the human body, including urine and sweat, as well as external contaminants and personal care products.

Hammes noted how children enjoy squirting water from bath toys into their faces.

"This could strengthen the immune system, which would be positive, but it can also result in eye, ear, or even gastrointestinal infections," he said."

While the researchers suggest better cleaning of bath toys, and even the idea of closing the holes on the bottoms of squeezable bath toys, Hammes recommends tighter regulations on polymeric materials used to produce bath toys -- in addition to further studies on the potential risk of biofilms and contaminants that collect inside the toys.